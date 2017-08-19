Bolt EV vs BMW i3, Karma driven, RIP natural-gas cars, Tesla Model 3 secrets: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV Premier and 2017 BMW i3 electric car, Aug 2017

Which very noticeable plug-in car has been resurrected after five years—and what did we think of it on the road?



What secrets does the Tesla Model 3 hold, and do those make it "Car 2.0" as some have suggested?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, August 18, 2017.

Friday, our author Tom Moloughney wrote about spending a week with a Chevrolet Bolt EV; the BMW i3 REx owner laid out how the two electric cars compared in detail.

We also covered a lengthy analysis suggesting that hidden clues point to the Tesla Model 3's future as a self-driving shared electric car.

2018 Tesla Model 3

On Thursday, we explained why you just don't hear much about natural-gas powered cars any more.

Korean makers Hyundai and Kia revised their green-car product plans: they'll increase their electric-car offerings to eight models by 2022, and create a dedicated platform just for battery-powered cars.

Wednesday, we told you what it's like to drive the 2017 Karma Revero, the reborn version of the sleek, low, inefficient Fisker Karma plug-in hybrid luxury sedan we drove back in 2012.

Proposed changes to corporate average fuel economy rules by the Trump Administration's NHTSA could mean two-thirds of U.S. sales would be less fuel-efficient vehicles.

On Tuesday, we asked: is the BMW 3-Series the most direct competitor for the Tesla Model 3? (Chevy Bolt EV and Nissan Leaf owners may have different ideas ...)

2018 BMW 3-Series

While they may have largely dodged a diesel bullet, German carmakers still face their "iPhone moment," one analysis suggested.

We kicked off the week on Monday by suggesting that while some say the Tesla Model 3 is nothing less than "Car 2.0," others don't necessarily agree it's that revolutionary.

A Senate panel decisively rejected plans to plans to zero out U.S. Energy Department funding for clean energy, saying the deployment of renewable sources is in the national interest.

And we covered GM's latest electric car , a tiny two-seater called the Baojun E100 that'll be sold in China only.

Over the weekend, we asked How the all-electric Lunar Rover compares to the Chevy Bolt EV a mere 46 years later? We gave you the figures and specifications.

Scenes from visit to Ford Hub, Westfield World Trade Center, New York City, Aug 2017

Finally, we visited New York City's Ford Hub during the previous week, and we're still not entirely sure what the space about mobility was meant to be.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

