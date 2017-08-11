Scrapping dirty diesels, Model 3 Michigan woes, Oz electric highway, EPA backtracks: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 BMW X2 Enlarge Photo

Today, Europe's dirtiest diesels may start to vanish, Formula E has an audacious goal to live up to, another electric highway is underway, and Tesla Model 3 fans are out of luck if they live in Michigan. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Michigan may be home to the domestic auto industry, but it has no love for the Tesla Model 3: like any other model from the Silicon Valley automaker, it can't legally be delivered to a buyer within the state.

A day after the EPA reopened its finalized emission limits for 2022 through 2025 vehicles, we updated our article on what an automaker lobbyist group says about those regulations.

The third season of the FIA Formula E electric-car racing series just wound up, but can it really sell 77 million extra electric cars? We wonder.

Another electric highway is coming, this time in Australia, following the path laid by existing Canadian and U.S. efforts.

Several carmakers have launched trade-in incentives to get their dirtiest diesels off the road in European countries (and sell new cars at the same time).

Yet another smaller crossover is about to debut: we've got first images of the upcoming BMW X2, which shares its underpinnings with the Mini Cooper.

Finally, there's now a Mini Cooper priced below $20,000, meaning a smaller price for a larger Mini.



