Tesla self-driving semi, Cruze Diesels driven, EV education, Panasonic profits: Today's Car News

Aug 10, 2017
2017 Chrysler Pacifica long-term road test

Today, Panasonic loves Tesla profits, while Tesla loves self-driving semis; we drive both Chevy Cruze diesels and weigh in on fuel efficiency; and, could alkaline batteries change enough for electric cars? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

That Tesla electric semi that the company plans to show in September? It may be self-driving, and there's more.

The Chevrolet Cruze Diesel compact sedan faces some headwinds, even at 37 mpg combined; we've driven both the automatic and the manual, and reported on what we found.

Alkaline batteries can't recharge, so they've largely been written off for electric cars. That may change.

You'll find them in Portland, Toronto, and Rotterdam ... electric-car education centers are now a thing.

Online signups for new electric vehicles from startup companies are a thing too: even tiny Bollinger got 6,000 hand-raisers for its all-electric B1 utility truck.

Panasonic says making cells for the Tesla Model 3 will be profitable before the end of this year.

Some things you can only do with a minivan: we looked at what fits inside our long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica test car.

Finally, General Motors is testing a ride-sharing app for its self-driving electric cars, meaning of course a Chevrolet Bolt EV test fleet.

