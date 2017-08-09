Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for August 2017





2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Enlarge Photo

As North America rounds out the final weeks of summer, plenty of discounts and deals remain on fuel-efficient, hybrid, and electric cars.

The month of August sees a number of familiar nameplates remain as best buys, while a few newcomers arrive to represent excellent new values.

Below are August's best deals on hybrid, electric, and fuel-efficient cars.

DON'T MISS: Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for July 2017

As always, head to Cars Direct for additional insight and car-buying information.

2018 Ford C-Max Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

Once again, the Ford C-Max tops the list of the best deals on hybrid cars.

However, the offered lease deal has actually improved compared to that offered last month; the C-Max can now be leased for $149 per month and $1,999 due at the time of signing.

That's $20 less each month, with an identical down payment, covering 10,500 miles per year for 36 months.

Additionally, $3,000 in cash and 0 percent for 60 months is on the table for those who prefer to buy.

2013 Toyota Avalon Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Replacing the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in our list is the Toyota Avalon Hybrid as a stellar deal—but only for those who plan to purchase outright.

Incentives have risen to $4,000 on the Avalon Hybrid, while a lease rate is actually $100 per month more than a Lexus ES 350.

Despite its full-size footprint, the Avalon Hybrid manages to return 40 mpg combined, as rated by the EPA.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

The Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid returns as a sweet deal for plug-in car shoppers with an EPA-rated 29 miles of pure electric range

August still sees a lease rate of $249 for 36 months, with $1,999 due at signing and 12,000 miles permitted every year.

The Optima Plug-In continues to be $73 cheaper each month than a comparable Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid, too.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

States with friendlier feelings towards electrified cars will see the Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid hatchback as quite a deal too.

Compared to July, the Volt's lease payment has actually dropped by $5 to $294 per month for 39 months.

That rate only applies in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont, however.

Elsewhere, the rate remains $299 per month with $2,249 due at signing.