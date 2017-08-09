Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, July 2017: Golf season





2017 Volkswagen e-Golf Enlarge Photo

The Volkswagen e-Golf launched in Canada in late June, tallying 39 sales before the month’s end, and followed that with 84 units in its first full month of availability.

Aided by the e-Golf, the Toyota Prius Prime and the soon-to-arrive second-generation Nissan Leaf, plug-in electric vehicles may push above 1 percent of the market for Canadian new vehicles—even before the Tesla Model 3’s Canadian debut.

While the Chevy Volt won its 16th straight sales title in Canada during July, its sales of 231 were down about one-third, both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Indeed, the Volt's monthly total was its lowest since February 2016. Coming months should tell us whether the setback was temporary, or whether new entrants are winning sales at the Volt’s expense.

Given that Tesla’s Canadian sales typically begin each quarter slowly, it’s likely that the Nissan Leaf’s 148 sales made it Canada’s second-best selling electric vehicle in July.

Plug-in electric car sales in Canada, July 2017 Enlarge Photo

This was Nissan’s best figure in 11 months, and a healthy boost from the 125 sold in June. Registration data from March through June suggest an additional 30 used Leafs are imported from the United States each month.

Chevrolet sold 117 Bolt EVs in Canada in July, down about one-third from the 169 sold in June, and the lowest total since its first full month of availability in February.

At time of writing, Chevy has probably sold its 1,000th Bolt in Canada, achieving the feat in just seven months and thereby matching the Tesla Model X.

The Toyota Prius Prime enjoyed a strong second month in Quebec, following its 144 June sales with an additional 98 in July.

The company noted that the two-month total handily exceeds the original Prius’ sales in its first year of Canadian availability.

As for Mitsubishi, it sold an additional 6 i-MiEVs during the month. That model has now been taken off the market, and any remaining sales will essentially be 2017 leftovers.

As usual, Ford C-Max Energi, Ford Fusion Energi and Hyundai Sonata PHEV sales are not provided.

Per a Ford representative: "I have looked into this and unfortunately we are not inclined to provide this level of detail for Canada. The numbers are very small, as you might imagine."

2016 Tesla Model X on the street in Vancouver, BC, Canada [photo: Matthew Klippenstein] Enlarge Photo

June registration roundup

June was by far Canada’s best-ever month for plug-in electric vehicle registrations, both in absolute numbers (estimated at about 1,780) and in market share, which reached 0.88 percent.

The Tesla Model S and Model X both topped 200 sales during the month, with the Model S leading by a 204 to 201 margin. The total of 405 sales represented Tesla’s second-best month in the Great White North, surpassed only by the 425 last September.

Hyundai sold 92 Ioniq Electrics in June, following 108 in May. Perceptive reader Jeff T. noted that the Ioniq has sold better in Canada than it has in the United States, where the numbers were about half as many over the past two months.

Hyundai has a higher market share in Canada (a bit more than 6 percent in Canada versus less than 4 percent in America), but these effects should be swamped by the size of the new-car market in the U.S., roughly 10 times as large as Canada's.

Hyundai’s brand-mate sold 59 Kia Soul EVs in June, a bit above the 56 in May, while Ford sold 54 Focus Electrics, and Chrysler moved an additional 57 Pacifica (plug-in) Hybrids.

Best estimates are for 36 used Nissan Leafs imported into Canada, joined by a single Volt and three Fiat 500e imports.