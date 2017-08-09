Pickup-truck politics, green-car deals, faster Model 3, grim climate-change report: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got an intriguing analysis of which makers would win big from rolling back fuel-economy rules, news on the future Tesla Model 3 "P" performance version of the electric car, a grim climate-change update, and great deals on green cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Following our U.S. plug-in electric car sales report, we've got last month's EV sales for Canada too.

You can get some great deals on hybrids, electric cars, and fuel-efficient vehicles this month; we've got the list.

There will be a Tesla Model 3 "P" Performance version, says CEO Elon Musk, but "production hell" comes first for the mass-priced electric car.

Scientists leaked a comprehensive report on climate change to the media because they were afraid it would be buried by the current administration, and its conclusions are grim.

Freezing or rolling back CAFE rules for 2022 through 2025 would benefit one very specific kind of vehicle far more than any other. Guess what it is?

Volkswagen has launched a Cash-for-Clunkers-like program in Germany to get its oldest diesel vehicles off the roads.

Finally, headlines you never expected to read: VW Group views Tesla as a competitor and possible threat, according to the global head of the Volkswagen brand.

