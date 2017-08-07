Nissan Leaf electric car platform to spawn more models, SUV included: report





Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting on September 6, 2017 Enlarge Photo

The 2018 Nissan Leaf apparently won't be the brand's lone electric car for much longer, if a new report with details on plans to expand the electric car's underpinnings to additional models proves accurate.

Following the introduction of the second-generation 2018 Nissan Leaf, the electric car's platform will spawn multiple models, and an electric SUV is said to be one of Nissan's priorities.

Future expansions could see the next-generation Nissan Leaf's architecture also underpin electric Mitsubishi vehicles as well.

A report from Autocar details Nissan's goal to expand its electric-car portfolio with help from the Leaf, which remains the world's highest-selling electric car seven years after its introduction.

Specifically, the Japanese brand has filed to protect the "Terra" name, which graced a 2012 concept vehicle.

That concept car was all-electric and used the then-current Leaf's electric driveline, plus a hydrogen fuel cell system to power two rear motors that created the Terra concept's all-wheel drive system.

2018 Nissan Leaf spotted during photo shoot - Image via Broom Enlarge Photo

A production version of the Terra electric crossover would, of course, benefit from the 2018 Leaf's new battery pack and electric driveline.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will likely offer two battery options: one will boast at least 200 miles of range to rival the Chevrolet Bolt EV and the Tesla Model 3.

The Bolt EV returns an EPA-estimated 238 miles of range, while the base Model 3 returns an EPA-estimated 220 miles.

Aside from the Terra SUV, Nissan could use the Leaf's electric driveline in additional crossover models later on.

Previously, reports indicated Nissan has been planning electric versions of the hot-selling Rogue crossover and the smaller Nissan Juke.

A Nissan spokesperson previously said the company will combine its crossover and electric-car technology "in the future," which will clearly be after the 2018 Leaf goes on sale late this year or early in 2018.

Mitsubishi eX Concept, 2015 Tokyo Motor Show Enlarge Photo

Mitsubishi is the third element of the Renault Nissan Alliance's overarching electric-vehicle strategy.

Nissan acquired a 34-percent stake in the Japanese automaker last year, and plans to integrate Mitsubishi into its own electric car plans.

If a Nissan Terra electric crossover is in the cards, the automaker's plan could also bring the long-awaited Mitsubishi eX electric crossover concept into production.

The Mitsubishi eX debuted in 2015 as an all-electric compact crossover with a 45-kilowatt-hour battery pack said to produce an estimated 200 miles of range.

Since its debut, Mitsubishi hasn't revealed any further plans for the eX, though it did reveal the Eclipse Cross, which shares some design cues from the concept.

One thing is certain: Renault-Nissan plans to spread the wealth with its latest electric car into many more vehicles.

