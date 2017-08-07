Model 3 MPGe, Prime vs Bolt EV vs Volt, electric SUV, Mirai for Hawaii: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Teaser for BMW i8 Roadster debuting in 2018 Enlarge Photo

Today, a Tesla Model 3 EPA rating, a future electric SUV from Nissan, who loves tiny crossovers and who doesn't, and hydrogen fuel for Maui. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we covered last week's most popular green-car news.

One reviewer called the Chevy Bolt EV user interface "the best of any electric car" on the market.

We kicked off today with a request from contributor John Briggs for some advice: should he buy a Toyota Prius Prime, Chevy Bolt EV, or Chevrolet Volt? The comments are flooding in.

An alert fan snapped the photo that gave us the missing EPA efficiency rating for the Tesla Model 3 electric car.

U.S. buyers are flocking to SUVs and crossover utility vehicles, but the smallest SUVs aren't equally popular in all regions; we broke down who loves 'em and who's all, like, meh.

Once the 2018 Nissan Leaf is unveiled next month, more electric Nissans will follow, possibly including a Terra electric SUV and more beyond, according to a new report.

Hawaii will become the second state in the U.S. to offer Toyota Mirai leases, once a hydrogen fueling station on Maui opens; it's now under construction.

The long-awaited, long-teased BMW i8 Roadster will debut at the Los Angeles auto show this fall, according to reports.

Finally, a public-service announcement: you should always buckle up in the back seats of taxi cabs, Ubers, and Lyft cars too. Why? Just two words: Tracy Morgan.

