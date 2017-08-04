Carmaker lobbyist urges fuel-economy deal that keeps CAFE requirements





Automakers have united behind a somewhat surprising position: reviews of corporate average fuel economy rules should not involve scrapping the current standards.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, a lobbying group that represents automakers building cars in the U.S., has asked the Trump administration to solidify a deal that keeps higher fuel-economy standards.

The news may seem at odds with previous lobbyist requests to review and potentially weaken the aggressive 2025 CAFE standards.

While automakers may advocate for additional breathing room and tweaks to the timeline, the overarching goal—to increase fuel efficiency in all vehicles—should stand.

That position is laid out in a statement this week from the lobbying group, cited by The Car Connection.

Simply axing the current fuel economy standards poses two major issues for automakers.

First, they have already spent large sums on future products to meet the current CAFE standards, which automakers have been aware of since 2012.

Given the huge capital costs and long lead times of new powertrain technologies, carmakers put a great value on predictability in future regulations.

Secondly, a battle between federal fuel-economy regulations and state's rights could become a hurdle for automakers.

If the EPA and NHTSA were to roll back fuel-economy regulations, it would put the policy at odds with the state of California and the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

Currently, 14 states follow CARB standards; California was given the right to set its own efficiency standards in 2009, and other states were given the go-ahead to choose between CARB or EPA standards.

The state of California has already made it clear that it will not lower emission or fuel-economy standards—in fact, it will likely become more aggressive.

Where the situation gets problematic for automaker is the possibility of meeting separate standards in various states, which complicates product plans.

Not to mention the lengthy legal battles that would ensue if the federal government were to challenge California's rights—uncertainty is not good for business.

To complicate matters for the current administration, 14 state attorneys general announced a coalition to fight attempts to weaken the current standards set in place by the EPA.

There's a bigger picture as well; automakers are global companies: if fuel-economy and emission standards were rolled back, major automakers must still meet tough standards in Europe and Asia.

Fuel-economy standards already have a political bent, but here's some food for thought: 63 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats support aggressive fuel economy targets.

Cleaner air and more efficient vehicles are all wins for the consumer, after all—so they seem to have bipartisan support.

