VW exec to plead guilty to diesel cheating charges after jail, house arrest

It has been almost two years since Volkswagen changed the prospects for diesel-powered cars when it admitted to eight years' worth of cheating on emissions tests for its so-called clean diesel vehicles.

The effects of the German automaker's diesel scandal are still unfolding today, not only in the United States, but in Europe as well.

Another piece in Volkswagen's diesel scandal is expected to progress toward a resolution this morning.

Former Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt is expected to plead guilty to charges surrounding the diesel-cheating scandal at a U.S. district court in Michigan, according to The Detroit News.

Schmidt was Volkswagen's top emissions compliance manager for the automaker from 2012 to 2015 and is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, violating the Clean Air Act, and aiding and abetting wire fraud.

The former executive will reportedly plead guilty to at least some of the charges at his hearing at 9:30 a.m. this morning, though it's unclear which.

Schmidt, a German national, was denied a pretrial bond release and had been ordered to stay at home in Rochester, Michigan, wear a GPS tracker, and surrender his passport after his arrest and months of jail time.

He was arrested in January 2017 after attempting to return to Germany after a vacation in Florida.

This past March, Volkswagen Group pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the diesel-emission scandal; the guilty plea included $2.8 billion in criminal fines and $1.75 billion in civil fines.

Schmidt's guilty plea follows his "not guilty" plea earlier this year during an arraignment.

The former executive's attorney sought bond for Schmidt and claimed he was suffering from shingles at the time—it was also requested he be detained at a federal prison in Michigan.

Since his arrest, five other Volkswagen executives have been indicted: Heinz-Jakob Neusser, Jens Hadler, Richard Dorenkamp, Bernd Gottweis, and Jürgen Pete.

They are not expected to face trial in the U.S., since Germany does not customarily extradite its citizens.

They will, however, effectively be prevented from traveling to the U.S. on business, as they would face arrest once they were in the country.

While trials and settlements conclude in the U.S., investigations into the German automaker have just begun in Europe.

German state and national authorities have multiple inquiries into VW Group's actions underway, as do other European countries.



European owners of Volkswagen Group vehicles have not received compensation or a buy-back option—only an extended warranty.

A U.S. law firm has been working with owners in Europe to bring as many lawsuits forward as possible.

