Model Y sanity, 2018 Leaf teaser, VW guilty plea, Tesla service, Toyota-Mazda pact: Today's Car News

BMW 5-Series Gran Turismo hydrogen fuel cell concept Enlarge Photo

Today, again we have two Tesla stories, this time on Model Y "insanity" averted plus extended service plans; a VW executive pleads guilty; Toyota and Mazda hook up; and we get another 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car teaser image. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Toyota and Mazda announced they will cooperate on electric-car technologies, and build a U.S. assembly plant together.

Volkswagen executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty to charges connected to the Volkswagen diesel emission scandal in Detroit today.

If you choose to pay for Tesla's Extended Service Agreement, read the fine print carefully: there's a catch that our author David Noland didn't realize.

Despite Trump administration plans to freeze or even roll back CAFE standards, automakers now want them to stay in place—though perhaps with some tweaks.

We've got another teaser image of the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, which is now only a month from its global unveiling.

The Tesla Model Y will use the Model 3 platform, according to CEO Elon Musk, who said he had been "reeled back" by his team from what would have been "insanity."

Wells Fargo forced some of its car-loan recipients to buy auto insurance they didn't need, pushing some into delinquency when they couldn't afford it, according to an internal audit.

Finally, the BMW X7 three-row crossover utility vehicle expected to be launched at next month's Frankfurt auto show may feature a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain, according to reports.

