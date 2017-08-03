Tesla Model S, Model X electric cars updated with new features





2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Before the Tesla Model 3 officially entered production, the electric-car maker shuffled features on its Model S to provide a clear distinction between the two sedans.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has often said those looking for luxury will be happiest in a Model S, while the Model 3 remains a much more straightforward piece of transportation.

The updates to the Model S, many of which come to the Tesla Model X as well, underscore the separation Musk has alluded to in the past.

The least expensive Tesla Model S now tallies in at roughly $70,000, while a top of the line Model 3 will cost just under $50,000.

Buyers will also be pleased to hear the new features come as standard on all new Model S and Model X vehicles built after July 23; the changes were made in preparation for the Model 3's launch.

Notably, both electric vehicles receive adaptive LED lighting, adaptive air suspension, and a new cream interior motif—the tan interior option has been dropped, per Electrek.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

All leather options for the Model S and Model X are now vegan as well.

Tesla has also bundled a handful of premium features into a new "Premium Upgrade Package."

Not only does it make the ordering process simpler, but it adds value, too.

An upgraded sound system, XM satellite radio and the Subzero package (heated rear seats, steering wheel, and wipers) are now included in the premium package.

Previously, the features were available seperately and more expensive—the package costs $5,000 on a Model S and $6,000 on a Model X.

The Model X gets a long-awaited feature itself: the ability to fold the second-row seats completely flat.

2017 Tesla Model X Enlarge Photo

However, only the five- and seven-seat versions house the capability; six-seat Model Xs miss out.

Additionally, Tesla has improved the performance specifications of the Model S 75 and 75D and 0-60 mph acceleration figures drop slightly to 4.3 and 4.2 seconds respectively.

Before the latest updates, the Model S 75 and 75D sprinted to 60 mph in 5.5 and 5.2 seconds—this is also a separation factor from the Model 3, which accelerates to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, according to the automaker.

It's also worth noting the updated performance specs for the Model S 75 and 75D are the same as the original P85D and P90D.

Originally, the P85D cost $110,000 when it first debuted, and the P90D arrived with a $90,000 price.

Now, those performance feats are attainable for roughly $70,000.

[hat tip: Shiva Singh]

