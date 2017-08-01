Tesla Model 3 Easter eggs, discovered by board member Steve Jurvetson





The few dozen 2017 Tesla Model 3 owners who've already taken delivery of their electric cars will find a few surprises inside if they look closely enough.

The Silicon Valley automaker handed over the first examples of its new Model 3 to customers, one of whom happens to be Steve Jurvetson.

Jurvetson is well known among the Tesla community not only because he owns one of the first Model 3s, but also because he owns the very first 2012 Tesla Model S as well.

He also sits on Tesla's board of directors, which makes it safe to say he has an interest in promoting its latest vehicle.

Jurvetson posted a video of the Easter eggs hidden in the Tesla Model 3's 15-inch infotainment screen, which also doubles as the only gauge cluster.

As he demonstrates, after tapping the screen to bring up the "About Your Tesla" menu, an additional menu screen opens up just above it after a few moments.

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

The new menu screen offers three options: "More Cowbell," a coloring-book icon, and another icon depicting the planet Mars.

Tapping the Mars icon allows the navigation system to depict the Model 3 roaming about the red planet. The Tesla animation is also replaced by a Mars rover on the infotainment screen.

The coloring-book icon lets drivers scribble notes and draw on the touchscreen system.

It's unclear if the notes can be forwarded to a smartphone or saved for later, but the ability to create works of art on the Model 3's infotainment unit is now present and accounted for.

Unfortunately, Jurvetson doesn't tap the "More Cowbell" icon in the video.

That's likely a reference to the famed "Saturday Night Live" skit featuring Blue Oyster Cult's "Don't Fear The Reaper."

2018 Tesla Model 3 Enlarge Photo

We're deeply curious about what more cowbell may mean for the Tesla Model 3—it's likely insignificant, but vital information for all new buyers nonetheless.

When will the masses be able to enjoy the Easter eggs?

Despite hundreds of thousands of deposits for the Model 3, the company is gradually ramping up production: Tesla hopes to build 30 Model 3s in July, 100 in August, and more than 1,500 in September.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated at last Friday's launch party that the company hopes to be producing 5,000 cars a month by this December.

