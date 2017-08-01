2018 Leaf electric car undisguised; EPA to tout coal; Tesla Model 3 Easter eggs, deposits: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, more Tesla Model 3 news, coal may supplant climate change at the EPA, the fate of diesels could be dire, and big rigs won't be in the self-driving fast lane—and least not yet. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

A Norwegian crew caught the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car without camouflage during an advertising shoot.

We asked our Twitter followers about the fate of diesel vehicles in the U.S. by 2025; they had some strong opinions.

New Model 3 owner and Tesla board member Steve Jurvetson posted a video showing Tesla Model 3 Easter eggs on the car's central touchscreen.

The EPA was established to protect U.S. air, water, and land from pollution; it is considering plans to replace a climate-change display with one lauding the role of coal in the U.S. economy.

Despite mentions by CEO Elon Musk, the number of net deposits for the Tesla Model 3 remains unclear—and the company hasn't updated the figure in 16 months.

(Last month's sales numbers for plug-in electric cars have been a little slower than usual today, but we'll have a full report tomorrow.)

Trucking industry lobbyists got big rigs removed from a Congressional bill on self-driving vehicles, under the rubric of preserving jobs for drivers.

Finally, the slow-selling and aged Mercedes-Benz B-Class electric car has quietly been removed from sale in the U.S. market.

