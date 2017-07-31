Green4U electric race car revealed; targets Le Mans, may spawn street-legal variant





The name Green4U is likely not well-known by many, but the company aims to change that with the introduction of an all-electric race car.

The company is the latest project by Don Panoz, best known as the founder of Panoz Motorsport and the sports-car brand which bears his name.

Most importantly, the Green4U Panoz race car will ultimately help influence and develop a portfolio of production electric cars in the future.

The race car's full official name is the Green4U Panoz Racing GT-EV; it boasts 450 kilowatts (600 horsepower) of output and a company-estimated range of 90 to 110 miles.

Green4U says the Panoz Racing GT-EV can hit a top speed of 180 mph and is designed with an electric motor on both of its axles for all-wheel drive.

Of course, the powertrain would boast a regenerative braking system to recapture lost energy.

Despite the battery pack's heft, Green4U targets a 2,750-pound curb weight.

The packs themselves reside on the passenger side of the race car and are designed to be quickly swapped out easily during a pit stop.

Green4U is serious about taking the Panoz Racing GT-EV racing, and hopes to bring the car to the famous 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race next year.

It may become the 2018 race's "Garage 56" entry—a class reserved specifically for experimental concept cars and future technology.

Coincidentally, the news follows Porsche's decision to pull the plug on its LMP1 program, another racing series using purpose-built experimental race cars.

Instead, Porsche will join numerous other manufacturers in fielding a factory Formula E racing team in 2019.

The electric-car racing series has become an increasingly popular arena for automakers to test their electric-car technology.

Green4U's most recent announcement may be focused largely on motorsport, but it has plans to shake up the fleet market, too.

The company has said that neighborhood electric vehicles, pickup trucks, vans, SUVs, and 40-foot transit buses are all part of its long-term product portfolio.

Furthermore, the company may launch a street-legal version of the single-seat Panoz Racing GT-EV—along with a tandem, two-seat configuration.

While we'll have to wait another year for the GT-EV to hit the race track, Green4U plans to roll out an electric city car and minibus by the end of this year.

