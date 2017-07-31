Model 3 mania, Porsche fast charging, electric Buick SUV, gas-mileage rollback? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Porsche Mission E concept, 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Today, it's mostly about the Tesla Model 3, but we also have a future electric SUV closely related to the Bolt EV, some startling and dire news for fuel-economy rules, and a change of heart from Fiat Chrysler. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The big news over the weekend and again today was the Tesla Model 3, officially launched into production at a Handover Party that also revealed some (but not all) specifications and features of the two models to be delivered before the end of this year.

This morning, we ran down the reviews of the Tesla Model 3, which were largely positive and in many cases downright glowing.

Yesterday, we described a secret focus group for a new Buick small electric SUV based on the Bolt EV.

This morning, we noted that not only is NHTSA reviewing fuel-economy rules from 2022 through 2025, it said it might even roll back rules for 2021—not something expected by much of the auto industry.

Don Panoz is better known to racing and street performance fans than to green-car drivers, but his new electric race car for Le Mans may change that.

Coal is facing significant headwinds, and now the CEO of CSX says the railroad will never buy another train for coal transport, saying the fuel is on a terminal downward slope.

Another milestone in much faster fast charging: Porsche has installed a working prototype for its 350-kilowatt, 800-volt fast charging station at a new German site.

CEO Sergio Marchionne has been known for years as an electric-car skeptic, but with diesel also on a downslope, Fiat Chrysler plans to embrace electrified cars in a big way.

Guess what! VW Group's ultra-high-performance two-seat supercar, the Bugatti Chiron, has EPA fuel-economy ratings! Not very good ones, mind you, but they're there. LOL.

Finally, our resident dad-of-two-small-children has some thoughts on using our long-term Chrysler Pacifica minivan as family transport—including quite a lot about how it handles various types of child seats. Parents, read this one.

