Electric car vs horse, Bollinger B1 utility truck, science sidelined, EPA diesel approvals: Today's Car News

Jul 28, 2017
Bollinger B1

Today, a pair of diesel approvals from the EPA, all the details on the startling and very cool Bollinger B1 all-electric utility truck, grim news about climate scientists, and a question to mull: are gasoline cars doomed to suffer the fate of the horse? All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Yesterday evening, we attended the global unveiling of the Bollinger B1 all-electric utility truck—which wowed more than a few people not expecting much from an electric truck designed by a tiny company in upstate New York.

Our colleagues at Motor Authority were more effusive yet: they called it "the coolest electric car you've never heard of."

Yesterday, the EPA approved modifications to the oldest, dirtiest VW diesels, of which more than 300,000 have been bought back by the company. Now what?

Formula E racing will gain two new, prestigious names, as both Mercedes-Benz and Porsche said they will enter the electric-car racing series in 2019.

Meanwhile, under the Trump administration, U.S. climate scientists have been sidelined, reassigned, and muzzled.

The EPA also certified 2017 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesel vehicles for sale, many months after a spat erupted between the agency and Fiat Chrysler.

Could electric cars replace gasoline cars as quickly as cars replaced horses, over a period of just 25 years? They shoot horses, don't they?

Finally, the U.S. Congress has killed the idea of a so-called border adjustment tax, which carmakers said could add thousands of dollars to the cost of cars sold in the U.S. that were made in Canada and Mexico.

