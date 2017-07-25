Toyota electric car in 2022, diesel updates, fast plug-in sales, EV owner attitudes: Today's Car News

Jul 25, 2017
2017 Toyota Prius Prime

2017 Toyota Prius Prime

Today, we have two separate articles on solid-state batteries for electric cars, updates to lower diesel emissions, and a rare house editorial piece. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Breaking news this morning indicates that Toyota will launch an electric car with a solid-state battery, though not until 2022.

Audi and Mercedes-Benz together will update millions of diesel cars to lower their emissions, but they're not in the clear yet.

The Fisker Emotion luxury electric sedan won't use graphene battery cells after all, though it will still offer a 400-mile range, the company says.

Our Twitter followers turn out to be very, very, very optimistic about the pace of adoption of plug-in electric cars.

In a somewhat rare editorial piece, we suggest that a few electric-car owners should get off their high horses and adopt a gentler tone toward new EV owners.

Yes, a few vehicles now offer in-car vacuum cleaners; we tested one out on a long-term 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Finally, the Formula E racing series will gain Mercedes-Benz as a competitor starting with the sixth season in 2019.

