1946 Chevy pickup truck is world's oldest Prius hybrid. Really.

Joe Winter, an Ohio contributor to the Ecomodder forum, has documented the build process of his 1946 Chevrolet pickup—in which the old internal-combustion engine was replaced with the hybrid powertrain from a Toyota Prius.
In a clash of two very different worlds, the owner worked diligently to preserve the looks of the classic Chevy truck, hiding every piece and part of the Prius.
Winter says the idea came to him after he realized he had a thing for odd automotive creations. With a Chevy pickup and a donated first-generation Prius on hand, he set out to make something different.
The final product speaks for itself: the old Chevy truck looks as if nothing has changed
Winter took great care to preserve the exterior dimensions and design of the truck.
In fact, he comments that he was shocked how well things simply bolted up or cleared various portions of the 70-year-old truck while he was figuring out how to install various Prius components in his 1946 Chevrolet.
Email This Page