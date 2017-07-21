Small 2019 Volvo XC40 crossover teased before launch, will offer plug-in hybrid





Volvo has never tackled the small crossover segment in the United States, but it's ready to change that with the new XC40.

The Volvo XC40 will join the larger XC60 and XC90 as its smallest crossover option in the United States, though a previous generation of the model has found success in Europe over the past few years.

With a launch getting closer, the brand released a handful of teaser imagines showing various design patterns, with the promise of "dozens of possible exterior and interior color combinations."

Most significantly, the XC40 will also offer a plug-in hybrid option, as will essentially all future Volvos.

The Swedish company announced two weeks ago that all future models would be electrified—meaning electric, plug-in hybrid, or with a 48-volt mild hybrid option available—starting in 2019.

As for the XC40, Volvo promises expressive and playful color palettes for buyers to choose from.

Volvo 40.1 concept Enlarge Photo

For the exterior, the XC40 may be finished in solid, monochromatic themes, or two-tone options.

To get an idea as to just how "expressive" Volvo plans to be, the brand will offer Lava Orange carpet and Oxide Red seat trim, among various interior options.

Volvo says inspiration for the colorful options came from street fashion, city architecture, and popular culture.

The Volvo XC40 will likely take design cues from the 40.1 concept car shown in 2016, itself a small, quirky crossover.

Unlike its larger crossover cousins, the XC40 will use Volvo's CMA (Compact Modular Architecture) platform, which has been developed with its parent automaker, Geely.

The platform will support 3-cylinder hybrid powertrains and be akin to a downsized version of the current T8 plug-in hybrid powertrain, used in the XC60 and XC90.

Volvo 40.1 concept Enlarge Photo

The T8 powertrain is intended to match the performance of 6- and 8-cylinder engines, while the new plug-in hybrid system will match that of 4-cylinder and small-displacement 6-cylinder engines.

It's expected the Volvo XC40 will go on sale next year as a 2019 model after its reveal later this year, possibly at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

But whether a plug-in hybrid variant is available at launch remains to be seen.

When it does arrive, it is likely to be be one of only a few compact crossovers to offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain; those now on the market are all considerably larger.



