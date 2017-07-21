More diesel drama, Bolt EV plant info, whiskey for fuel, Volt crossover coming? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Audi Q7 e-Tron 3.0 TDI Quattro (European model), Madrid, Nov 2015

Today, our missing plug-in Mini review, some rumors on future Chevrolet Volts, a new Volvo crossover, and much more diesel drama. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We updated our article on the Bolt EV production shutdown to reflect information added by a worker at the Orion Assembly Plant where it's built.

The upcoming Volvo XC40 compact crossover is being teased with info about colors and materials.

It appears the Chevy Volt may be replaced with a plug-in hybrid compact crossover in 2022. Let the rumors and speculation begin!

Scotland is fueling a car with biobutanol from whiskey production. Let those jokes begin as well ....

The German diesel deception arena just got a lot messier with news that the EU is investigating collusion among all German makers to conceal the emissions cheating.

The maker of the 2018 Mini Cooper S E Countryman All4 plug-in hybrid small crossover says you don't have to plug it in if you don't want to. We drove it, and have a few thoughts.

Even supercar maker Bugatti may be going hybrid. Eventually.

Finally, even if Porsche stops making them, it appears that Audi is doubling down on diesel vehicles (starting with a software upgrade in Europe to make them cleaner than they are today, ahem).

