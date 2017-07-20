Plug-in Mini, 2018 Leaf news, self-driving car rules, electric Hyundais and Kias: Today's Car News

Jul 20, 2017
Follow John

Outline of 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, taken from Nissan teaser video on e-Pedal, July 2017

Outline of 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, taken from Nissan teaser video on e-Pedal, July 2017

Enlarge Photo

Today, more on the 2018 Nissan Leaf, more electric cars from Hyundai and Kia, a Bollinger backgrounder, and a drive report on the first volume plug-in Mini. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will offer one-pedal driving, under the label "e-Pedal," according to a new teaser video just released.

A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would exempt self-driving cars from safety standards, and overrule state laws, for purposes of testing.

The Korean makers Hyundai and Kia together will produce 50,000 battery-electric cars next year, according to a report, a major jump from this year's total.

One week from today, Robert Bollinger will launch the all-electric Bollinger B1 utility truck. But what led him down that path? We visited a small upstate New York town to talk to the founder of the company.

There will apparently be a hybrid version of the 2020 Ford Bronco, which is rumored to be a direct competitor for the Jeep Wrangler. Hmmmmmm.

Finally, you can still buy a new Dodge Neon if you want one. It's not alone, either: you can get a Chevrolet TrailBlazer too. But there's a catch.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised
Why Robert Bollinger decided an electric utility truck was 'obvious' Why Robert Bollinger decided an electric utility truck was 'obvious'
How do you service a hydrogen fuel-cell car at a dealer? How do you service a hydrogen fuel-cell car at a dealer?
Tesla Supercharger electric-car charging sites in CA surge (photos) Tesla Supercharger electric-car charging sites in CA surge (photos)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.