Plug-in Mini, 2018 Leaf news, self-driving car rules, electric Hyundais and Kias: Today's Car News

Outline of 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car, taken from Nissan teaser video on e-Pedal, July 2017 Enlarge Photo

Today, more on the 2018 Nissan Leaf, more electric cars from Hyundai and Kia, a Bollinger backgrounder, and a drive report on the first volume plug-in Mini. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The 2018 Nissan Leaf will offer one-pedal driving, under the label "e-Pedal," according to a new teaser video just released.

A bill passed by the U.S. House of Representatives would exempt self-driving cars from safety standards, and overrule state laws, for purposes of testing.

The Korean makers Hyundai and Kia together will produce 50,000 battery-electric cars next year, according to a report, a major jump from this year's total.

One week from today, Robert Bollinger will launch the all-electric Bollinger B1 utility truck. But what led him down that path? We visited a small upstate New York town to talk to the founder of the company.

There will apparently be a hybrid version of the 2020 Ford Bronco, which is rumored to be a direct competitor for the Jeep Wrangler. Hmmmmmm.

Finally, you can still buy a new Dodge Neon if you want one. It's not alone, either: you can get a Chevrolet TrailBlazer too. But there's a catch.

