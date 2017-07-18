Bolt EV plant shutdown, best charging stations, clean air vs audio gear, BMW to Faraday: Today's Car News

Jul 18, 2017
Follow John

Faraday Future FF 91 prototype

Faraday Future FF 91 prototype

Enlarge Photo

Today, we dig deeper into the reasons for a Chevy Bolt EV plant shutdown, look at why Audi may have cheated on diesel emissions, assess charging stations, and tell you why we think Formula E is important. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We analyzed the news that Chevy is extending its shutdown of the plant that builds Bolt EV electric cars; it's mostly about the Sonic subcompact also built on the same line. But reader reactions proved predictable.

A new arrest in the VW diesel emission scandal suggests that its sibling brand Audi cheated on its diesels because a properly-sized urea tank would take up room its product executives wanted for high-end audio gear.

We run down European electric-car sales through May; once again, as it has been for many, many months, the Renault Zoe is the best-selling EV in Europe.

If you're looking for an electric-car charging station, we have some recommendations.

Yesterday we ran down 11 things you should know about Formula E electric-car races; today, we looked at why electric-car drivers, fans, and advocates should pay attention to the small but growing international series.

Struggling Faraday Future has hired the BMW i boss to head development efforts on its FF 91 luxury electric car, which it hopes to launch in 2019.

Finally, even OPEC has concluded that electric cars are actually, genuinely a real thing.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised
2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update) 2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update)
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck
Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.