Bolt EV shutdown, 2018 Leaf, dire diesel news, why electric-car racing matters: The Week in Reverse

What grim breaking news could make the expanding diesel emission scandal more painful for all German makers?



And why did GM really extend the shutdown of the assembly plant where the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car is made?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Friday, we covering breaking news on the German diesel scandal: the EU is now investigating collusion among all German makers to agree on common designs and and limits on the aftertreatment systems to reduce diesel emissions.

New information on future GM products in 2020 and after indicates that the Chevy Volt may be replaced with a plug-in hybrid compact crossover in 2022. Let the rumors and speculation begin!

Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting on September 6, 2017 Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, we delved into the announcement that the 2018 Nissan Leaf electric car will offer one-pedal driving, under the label "e-Pedal," according to a new teaser video.

We wrote about our visit to a small upstate New York town to talk to the founder of Bollinger Motors about the all-electric Bollinger B1 utility truck he'll introduce next Thursday—and what led him down that path.

Wednesday, with more than 1,000 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on California's roads now, we wondered what it takes to service a hydrogen car. The answers surprised us.

We also published photos of the Tesla Supercharger network expansion, which adds more high-powered electric-car fast-charging stations, at least on the West Coast.

On Tuesday, we analyzed the news that Chevy is extending its shutdown of the plant that builds Bolt EV electric cars. The story was widely misreported; we explained what it's really about.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV pre-production vehicles at Orion Township Assembly Plant, March 2016 Enlarge Photo

A new arrest in the VW diesel emission scandal brought to light documents suggesting that Audi cheated on its diesels to get more room to fit high-end audio gear.

We kicked off the week on Monday with a strong complaint by global automakers that China's electric-car rules are "impossible" to meet; we explained why China doesn't really care what they think.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel may have the highest fuel-economy rating of any compact crossover; its price will start at about $31,500, destination included.

Over the weekend, we covered a request by several states that the EPA reduce diesel-truck emission by a further factor of 10, starting seven years hence.

We spent most of last weekend at the races, however. Specifically, the FIA Formula E New York City ePrix electric-car races held over two days on the Brooklyn waterfront. (What other race series has the Statue of Liberty in the background?)

New York City ePrix FIA Formula E electric-car race, Red Hook, Brooklyn, July 2017 Enlarge Photo

From that event, we ran down 11 things you should know about Formula E electric-car races. Then we explained why we think all electric-car drivers, fans, and advocates should pay attention to the small but growing international series.

Finally, we laid out how the driving strategy in an electric-car race differs from those in races among gasoline race cars.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

