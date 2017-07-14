Tesla will rule the world, says German analyst; skepticism may be warranted





Tesla Model 3 design prototype - reveal event - March 2016 Enlarge Photo

There's no denying Tesla has accomplished a lot since the Model S was introduced in 2012.

It pioneered the luxury electric car segment and put an unrivaled charging network into place through its Supercharging stations.

On one side, it certainly seems like Tesla is poised for electric vehicle domination—and that's what one German analyst believes.

Analyst Alexander Haissl of Hamburg, Germany's Berenberg Bank predicts Tesla will ultimately end up with an electric car monopoly, according to Forbes.

How has Haissl come to the conclusion? Tesla's investments in electric vehicle and battery technology continue to outpace traditional automakers.

"Despite more talk of developing EVs for mass-market adoption, a lack of real action and strategic commitments betray their underlying conviction," Haissl wrote.

2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

"[There is] no clear pathway to high-volume EV production before the mid-2020s."

Through the next five years, Haissl estimates Tesla will invest $32.7 billion in new technology and engineering—a figure 40 percent higher than Volkswagen and Daimler's combined commitments.

The analyst also dove into the electric car strategy for a few automakers.

Overall, the final takeaway was many traditional automakers are taking a "wait and see" kind of approach to electric cars, especially Germany luxury marques.

However, there is cause for skepticism.

With respect to Tesla's achievements, it has lost money in every one of its 13 years of existence and delivered just 76,000 cars last year.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk at Tesla Store opening in Westfield Mall, London, Oct 2013 Enlarge Photo

Now, it plans to take on the mass market with the Model 3 sedan which will also sell at an affordable price.

In turn, it must be able to handle the increased volume that will undoubtedly use its Supercharger network and flood its service centers.

Long-standing, large automakers may be behind when it comes to electric cars, but they each have the expertise in manufacturing and servicing millions of cars.

Tesla may be on the verge of truly disrupting the automotive industry, but there are far too many factors in play to truly call the game at this moment.

Things change daily; a lot can change in a couple of years.

