Equinox Diesel prices, Formula E electric-car racing, Renault Zoe, why China doesn't care: Today's Car News

Mercedes-Benz Generation EQ concept, 2016 Paris auto show Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got coverage from the weekend's Formula E race, some context on why China really doesn't care what non-Chinese automakers think, and the latest sales figures for Europe's best-selling electric car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down the top green-car news stories of the previous week.

We also covered a request by several states for the EPA to reduce diesel-truck emission by a factor of 10, starting seven years hence.

Today, we covered a complaint by global automakers that China's electric-car rules are "impossible" to meet—and explained why China doesn't really care what they think.

The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel may have the highest fuel-economy rating of any compact crossover; its price will start at about $31,500, destination included.

The Renault Zoe remains the best-selling electric car in Europe, even though most North Americans have likely never heard of it.

We spent the last three days at the FIA Formula E electric-car ePrix race in Brooklyn, the second-to-last event on this season's calendar and the first ever held in New York City.

We'll have several articles coming out of that event, but we started off with the things you need to know about Formula E.

Chinese maker Chery has been fighting with Mercedes-Benz over use of the "EQ" model name for the German maker's lineup of upcoming electric cars in China; now they've reached a detente.

Finally, the 2018 Subaru Crosstrek is among the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles you can buy without a plug; we've got the first drive report.

