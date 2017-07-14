Good news on diesel trucks, 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid, Tesla to rule the world? Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Honda Diesel/Electric Hybrid Transport Truck Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on an important new hybrid mid-size sedan, some good diesel news for a change, and a skeptical look at why one German analyst's enthusiasm for Tesla could be misplaced. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We published yesterday's green-car news roundup later than usual (in case you hadn't seen it).

The Volkswagen diesel scandal may have set back diesels for passenger cars permanently, but the diesel engines in heavy trucks continue to get cleaner.

One German analyst says Tesla will rule the car world; we suggest he may be just a mite overenthusiastic.

The new 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will have the same trunk space as any other version of the mid-size sedan.

The profusion of smaller SUVs and utility vehicles of all shapes continues; we've got spy photos of the upcoming BMW X2, and video too.

Finally, do you know what the 10 most-stolen vehicles in the U.S. are? Some you can guess, but others may surprise you.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter