Good news on diesel trucks, 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid, Tesla to rule the world? Today's Car News

Jul 14, 2017
Follow John

Honda Diesel/Electric Hybrid Transport Truck

Honda Diesel/Electric Hybrid Transport Truck

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on an important new hybrid mid-size sedan, some good diesel news for a change, and a skeptical look at why one German analyst's enthusiasm for Tesla could be misplaced. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We published yesterday's green-car news roundup later than usual (in case you hadn't seen it).

The Volkswagen diesel scandal may have set back diesels for passenger cars permanently, but the diesel engines in heavy trucks continue to get cleaner.

One German analyst says Tesla will rule the car world; we suggest he may be just a mite overenthusiastic.

The new 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will have the same trunk space as any other version of the mid-size sedan.

The profusion of smaller SUVs and utility vehicles of all shapes continues; we've got spy photos of the upcoming BMW X2, and video too.

Finally, do you know what the 10 most-stolen vehicles in the U.S. are? Some you can guess, but others may surprise you.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck
2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid: more trunk space, higher fuel economy promised
Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco
2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update) 2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.