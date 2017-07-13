Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for July 2017





2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

The month of July brings plenty of juicy deals on battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, conventional hybrid, and fuel-efficient vehicles.

Much like last month, many of the deals remain. However, there are a few newcomers to the list for July—including one vehicle that may startle a few consumers.

Without further ado, here are this month's best deals on the whole variety of green and greener cars.

DON'T MISS: Best deals on hybrid, electric, fuel-efficient cars for June 2017

As always, head to Cars Direct for additional car-buying information.

2016 Ford C-Max Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Hybrids

For three months straight, the 40-mpg Ford C-Max has represented the best deal on a hybrid vehicle.

$169 a month with $1,999 due at signing and 10,500 miles per year beats the rest of the market.

Ford will also sweeten the deal if a customer prefers to finance with 0-percent APR for 72 months and $3,000 cash back.

Current Ford lessees can also earn another $1,750 in loyalty money for a total of $4,750 in incentives.

2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid, Catskill Mountains, NY, Feb 2016 Enlarge Photo

After an absence, the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid returns as something of a stellar deal.

Its cash-back rebate has jumped to $2,500, which is more than a gasoline-powered RAV4.

Toyota also offers 0-percent APR for 72 months on the 32-mpg hybrid compact crossover utility vehicle.

However, this deal is only valid in the Southern California area and may not last long.

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Plug-in hybrids

Also for the third-straight month comes the Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid, rated at 29 miles of electric range, the longest range of any plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan.

The Optima Plug-In Hybrid benefits from increased incentives to bring the lease rate down to $249 a month for 36 months and just $1,999 due at the time of signing.

Curiously, it's much less expensive than the Hyundai Sonata Plug-In that shares its underpinnings, by $73 per month.

2018 Chevrolet Volt Enlarge Photo

Those in select markets will still be able to snatch a deal on the Chevrolet Volt, too.

Chevrolet is running $299 per month with $0 down for 39 months—the lease rate rises from $278 per month, however.

Outside of the select lease markets (California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont), the national lease rate is $299 per month with $2,249 due at signing.

2018 Ford Focus Electric Enlarge Photo

Electric cars

The 2017 Ford Focus Electric once again remains a great value with its $139 per month payment for 36 months.

Ford asks for $2,739 signing, but even still, the effective lease rate is lower than conventional Focus—at least in California with $12,500 worth of incentives.

$1,000 in loyalty cash is also available for current Ford lessees.

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV, road test, California coastline, Sep 2016 Enlarge Photo

Here's the startling deal: even the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV now gains a $500 conquest bonus incentive.

That means, in California and Oregon only, buyers can now lease a Bolt EV for $299 per month with just $1,239 down.

It represents the best deal to date for the Bolt EV, which is rated at 238 miles of range by the EPA.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel Enlarge Photo

Diesel cars

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze diesel returns to the list after dismal offers last month.

Chevrolet offers $4,000 cash back if the buyer—or someone in the buyer's household—is a current GM lessee.

If not, the rebate stands at $2,500, while financing remains ho-hum with a 1.9-percent APR for 60 months—but choosing the finance offer eliminates the rebate.

2017 Toyota Yaris iA Enlarge Photo

Fuel-efficient gasoline cars

Toyota's secret Mazda-in-drag remains a great deal for those seeking a fuel-efficient gasoline-only car that's also fun to drive.

The 35-mpg Toyota Yaris iA is eligible for a $2,000 cash back rebate, which brings the car's low $17,935 MSRP down further to the $15,000 range.

However, a lease on the Yaris iA isn't much of a deal at $189 per month with $1,999 due at the time of signing—more than a Corolla and Camry.

2017 Nissan Rogue, 2016 Miami auto show Enlarge Photo

The Nissan Rogue returns to the list this month as the best deal on a fuel-efficient crossover.

Identical to last month, $2,250 is now available in rebates.

But shoppers should be aware that Nissan quietly updated the Rogue with a 2017.5 model year, which includes additional standard features for only $400 more—and represents a much better value.

_______________________________________________

