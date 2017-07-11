VW needs gigafactories, 2018 Leaf pricing poll, CA rebates halt, 235-mph electric car: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Lucid Air prototype during high-speed test at Transportation Research Center, Ohio Enlarge Photo

Today, our followers speculate on the price of a 2018 Nissan Leaf, Volkswagen says it'll need dozens of battery gigafactories, California electric-car buyers wait for cash, and Faraday Future's future looks grimmer. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We asked our Twitter followers what they thought the base price of a 2018 Nissan Leaf with 200 miles of range would be; they told us.

Predictions for the world's energy future are getting better, with peak carbon arriving sooner than expected and renewables falling in cost, but it still may not be enough to avert the worst effects of climate change.

If you bought a plug-in electric car in California after June 30, your name went onto a list for the state purchase rebate; continuing the rebates didn't get funded in the current state budget.

Short commutes are a blessing for those who enjoy them, but they're terrible for vehicle emissions; we explain why.

You've likely heard of Tesla's battery "gigafactory," but now imagine 40 of them. That's how many Volkswagen says it will need by 2025 to supply all the electric cars it expects to sell.

The Lucid Air electric luxury car has hit 235 mph on a test track; that's pretty impressive.

Finally, Faraday Future has postponed its billion-dollar electric-car factory outside Las Vegas indefinitely, due to a cash freeze.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter