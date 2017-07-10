Faraday Future FF91: electric luxury sedan sets Pikes Peak record storming up mountain (video)





Faraday Future has seen its share of setbacks following January's reveal of its FF 91 electric luxury car, but it walked away with a victory at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The troubled company not only took home a victory, but it also claimed a new record in the process.

The FF 91 prototype completed the hill climb in an astoundingly quick 11 minutes and 25.08 seconds.

DON'T MISS: Faraday Future imperils electric-car factory, misses payment to contractor

That time dethrones Tesla, which had held the previous record with a slightly modified Model S electric sedan. Faraday Future's time is more than 20 seconds quicker than that car's hill-climb duration.

The FF 91's driver, who also happens to be the company's chief engineer, said the run served development purposes as well.

Notably, Faraday Future says it has identified areas for improvement in the battery-pack relays and system seals.

Faraday Future FF 91 Enlarge Photo

While the record-setting luxury sedan at the event largely represents the vehicle the company intends to bring to market, it was modified for racing.

A roll cage was installed and the interior was completely stripped of its luxurious intentions to reduce weight.

If and when the production FF 91 arrives, the electric car will supposedly be capable of going over 300 miles on a single charge and have 780 kilowatts (1,050 horsepower) on tap from its drive motors.

READ THIS: Faraday Future unveils FF 91, its first production electric car; deposits open, no price given

The Chinese-backed electric car start-up has faced serious financial troubles as of late.

Earlier this year, Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting admitted Faraday Future's main backer, the internet and entertainment company Le Eco, was running out of capital.

Its much-touted plans for a 3 million-square-foot facility in Nevada have shrunk to a first iteration of just 650,000 square feet.

Faraday Future FF 91 protoype during the 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Enlarge Photo

There is also no chance the company will complete the factory by the "late 2017" date it first floated.

Additionally, its plans for seven electric vehicles has dwindled to just two cars.

When it announced the factory, Faraday Future originally planned to spend $1 billion on the electric-car factory.

CHECK OUT: Bowing to inevitable, Faraday Future scales back plant plans

But while the future may hold peril, the company can bask in a bit of glory with its recent Pikes Peak victory.

The treacherous hill climb is no easy task to complete, and the company's beta prototype walked away from the event a star.

The FF91 competed in what is known as "Exhibition Class," which is intended to “demonstrate advancements in the practical application of motor sports technology.”



_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter