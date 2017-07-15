Bolt EV sales, Lucid vs Tesla, 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid, cleaner diesel trucks: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car, June 2017 road trip from VA to KY and back [Jay Lucas] Enlarge Photo

How's the Chevy Bolt EV electric car doing in sales after six months in the market?

What was missing from President Trump's speech on U.S. energy policy?

This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Friday, we had some rare good news on diesel engines: while the Volkswagen diesel scandal may have permanently set back diesels for passenger cars, the much larger diesel engines in heavy trucks continue to get cleaner.

The new 2018 Honda Accord Hybrid will have the same trunk space as any other version of the top-selling mid-size sedan, and it will come in five different trim levels.

On Thursday, we published a first-person account of another Bolt EV long-distance trip, including lessons learned over 1,300 miles in the 238-mile electric car.

2018 Honda Accord Enlarge Photo

(You may recall some previous Chevy Bolt EV electric-car road trips we've covered: driving one from Richmond to St. Louis, or a couple who are going coast-to-coast across Canada; this one joins that group of accounts.)

Also: did you know BMW delivered more plug-in electric cars than Tesla between January and June? We've been surprised how few people noticed that.

Wednesday, after a previous piece on Tesla's first-half sales, we took another look at whether sales of the Model S and Model X have plateaued by updating a four-month-old article with the newest data.

Our Tesla-owning contributor David Noland reported at length on visiting startup electric-car maker Lucid, and how a Tesla owner sizes up the Lucid Air luxury sedan it says it intends to bring to market.

Noland also finally sold his trusty 2013 Tesla Model S, and he explained how that somewhat discouraging process played out.

On Tuesday, while you may be familiar with Tesla's battery "gigafactory," we asked you to imagine 40 of them. That's how many plants VW says it will need by 2025 to supply all the electric cars it expects to sell.

Photovoltaic solar power field at Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee Enlarge Photo

Predictions for the world's energy future are improving, with carbon emissions projected to peak sooner and renewable cost continuing to fall—though it still may not be enough to avert the some of the worst effects of climate change.

We kicked off the week on Monday by noting that while electric-car hopeful Faraday Future faces major challenges, its FF 91 electric car set a new record at Pikes Peak in the world-famous hill climb.

Following our June plug-in electric sales report, we asked how sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV stacked up against those of other electric cars after six months—and ran the numbers.

At this point, it's hardly surprising that President Donald Trump's "Energy Week" speech contained many inaccuracies—or that he never mentioned renewable wind and solar energy at all, but lauded "clean, beautiful coal" numerous times.

Over the weekend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted photos of the first production Tesla Model 3, and we further updated that story by adding video shot during while those photos were taken.

Toyota Prius after car crash, July 2017 Enlarge Photo

Finally, if your child seats have been through a car crash, what should you do? We urge you to read the linked article, which explains it all carefully.

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

