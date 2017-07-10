Model 3 photos and video, Trump on energy, FF 91 at Pikes Peak, Bolt EV sales: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Faraday Future FF 91 during testing for 2017 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb Enlarge Photo

Today, we look at video and photos of the first production Tesla Model 3, sales of the Chevy Bolt EV 238-mile electric car, VW executives' knowledge of their diesel cheating, and the departure of a faithful and much-loved Model S. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down the previous week's top green-car stories.

We also noted that one California city now has streetlights that can recharge electric cars.

On Sunday, Elon Musk tweeted photos of the first production Tesla Model 3, and we updated that story today with video shot during the photography process.

Perhaps not surprisingly, President Donald Trump's "Energy Week" speech contained numerous inaccuracies—and failed to mention renewable wind and solar energy at all (though he did refer several times to "clean, beautiful coal").

The company Faraday Future faces a troubled future, but its FF 91 electric car set a new record at Pikes Peak in the world-famous hill climb. We've got the video.

After six (and a half) months, how do sales of the Chevrolet Bolt EV stack up against those of other electric cars? We ran the numbers.

Our Tesla-owning contributor David Noland finally sold his trusty 2013 Tesla Model S; he explains how that somewhat discouraging process played out.

More bad news in the Volkswagen diesel scandal: it turns out, according to reports, that company executives learned of the cheating weeks before they told investors. That's a problem.

Finally, in a sign that no car company is immune to demand for utility vehicles, even Ferrari may build a "high-riding" model. Just don't call it an SUV.

