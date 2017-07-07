Bolt EV road trip, electric vs electrified, truck emissions, Oregon incentive: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, electric-car sales in Canada, a new purchase rebate in Oregon, the importance of heavy-truck emissions, an ambitious EV road trip, and a car that drove itself off its own production line. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

June's plug-in electric car sales for Canada are now in, and there's a new entrant that's soared to the top of the charts.

Electric-car buyers will find it cheaper very soon, at least in Oregon, which passed a $2,500 electric-car purchase rebate as part of a large transportation funding bill.

Big, low-efficiency, diesel-powered heavy trucks are a crucial part of the world's vehicle emissions, and without reducing their carbon output, changes to passenger models can only go so far.

What's the most ambitious electric-car road trip you've heard of? How about driving a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV all the way across Canada?

A polite note to our respected colleagues in the media: "electrified" does not mean "electric," and you need to learn the difference. Fast.

A semi-autonomous 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan drove itself off the production line in Germany. Think about that.

Finally, Bloomberg New Energy Finance says the electric-car revolution will happen a lot faster than most people think.

