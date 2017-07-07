Bolt EV road trip, electric vs electrified, truck emissions, Oregon incentive: Today's Car News

Jul 7, 2017
Follow John

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class production

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class production

Enlarge Photo

Today, electric-car sales in Canada, a new purchase rebate in Oregon, the importance of heavy-truck emissions, an ambitious EV road trip, and a car that drove itself off its own production line. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

June's plug-in electric car sales for Canada are now in, and there's a new entrant that's soared to the top of the charts.

Electric-car buyers will find it cheaper very soon, at least in Oregon, which passed a $2,500 electric-car purchase rebate as part of a large transportation funding bill.

Big, low-efficiency, diesel-powered heavy trucks are a crucial part of the world's vehicle emissions, and without reducing their carbon output, changes to passenger models can only go so far.

What's the most ambitious electric-car road trip you've heard of? How about driving a 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV all the way across Canada?

A polite note to our respected colleagues in the media: "electrified" does not mean "electric," and you need to learn the difference. Fast.

A semi-autonomous 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan drove itself off the production line in Germany. Think about that.

Finally, Bloomberg New Energy Finance says the electric-car revolution will happen a lot faster than most people think.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck
Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco
Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why? Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why?
2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update) 2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update)
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.