Tesla vs IIHS, French ban on engines, Non-British Minis, California EV cash: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Rolls Royce Phantom Experimental Electric 102EX Enlarge Photo

Today, France will mandate zero-emission cars, Rolls-Royce will skip hybrids, California wants to put more tax money toward electric cars, and Tesla fights with the IIHS over Model S safety. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla touts its accomplishments enthusiastically, but sometimes it bites back when it's unhappy. That's what happened when the IIHS gave the six-year-old Model S one less-than-perfect rating on a crash test.

The politics of Brexit are complicating production of the upcoming all-electric Mini, which might be manufactured in Germany or The Netherlands. (But would anyone care?)

A California bill proposes to make up for expiring federal income-tax credits for electric cars (at $7,500 each), perhaps until 2030. Discuss.

France announced that it will ban all gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040, part of a pledge to make the whole country carbon-neutral by 2050.

Rolls-Royce isn't going to bother with hybrid models; it'll go from gasoline straight to electric cars.

Finally, the future of electric-car hopeful Faraday Future seems to be questionable after a Chinese court has frozen the founder's assets.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter