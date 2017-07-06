Tesla vs IIHS, French ban on engines, Non-British Minis, California EV cash: Today's Car News

Jul 6, 2017
Follow John

Rolls Royce Phantom Experimental Electric 102EX

Rolls Royce Phantom Experimental Electric 102EX

Enlarge Photo

Today, France will mandate zero-emission cars, Rolls-Royce will skip hybrids, California wants to put more tax money toward electric cars, and Tesla fights with the IIHS over Model S safety. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Tesla touts its accomplishments enthusiastically, but sometimes it bites back when it's unhappy. That's what happened when the IIHS gave the six-year-old Model S one less-than-perfect rating on a crash test.

The politics of Brexit are complicating production of the upcoming all-electric Mini, which might be manufactured in Germany or The Netherlands. (But would anyone care?)

A California bill proposes to make up for expiring federal income-tax credits for electric cars (at $7,500 each), perhaps until 2030. Discuss.

France announced that it will ban all gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2040, part of a pledge to make the whole country carbon-neutral by 2050.

Rolls-Royce isn't going to bother with hybrid models; it'll go from gasoline straight to electric cars.

Finally, the future of electric-car hopeful Faraday Future seems to be questionable after a Chinese court has frozen the founder's assets.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update) 2018 Honda Fit: new safety features, style, Sport model, smartphone connectivity added (update)
Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why? Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why?
Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan delayed to 2019 as Williams replaces Le Eco
Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck Chevrolet Colorado ZH2: first ride in hydrogen fuel-cell Army truck
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.