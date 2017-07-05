Army fuel-cell Chevy, all-electrified Volvos, Tesla deliveries, Eco setting a hazard? Today's Car News

Jul 5, 2017
Teaser for BMW i8 Roadster debuting in 2018

Today, we've got Tesla sales reports, a first ride in a hydrogen-powered military vehicle, why the 'Eco' setting could be hazardous to your health, and a manufacturer teaser shot of a very-long-awaited plug-in sports car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Yesterday, we reported on Tesla's second-quarter financial results; it delivered about 22,000 electric cars, fewer than in Q1.

China is revising its draft electric-car incentives to give more credit to cars with longer battery ranges.

GM and the U.S. Army are developing a Chevrolet Colorado ZH2 fuel-cell test truck; now we've had our first ride in one.

Starting in 2019, Volvo won't launch any new cars without electric motors—though that includes 48-volt mild hybrids as well as battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models.

Unanticipated consequence? The 'Eco' setting in new cars may pose a hazard to occupants at risk of carbon-dioxide buildup in sealed cabins.

The 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV 238-mile electric car can do many things; now, a reader has taken his electric hatchback to the autocross.

Plug-in electric car sales for June are in, and the numbers are healthy if not spectacular.

German luxury maker BMW teased the i8 plug-in hybrid roadster, a car that has been seen in concept form for at least four years now.

Finally, if you had to guess where SUVs are selling best, would you ever have imagined it'd be in wintry climates? Shock! Surprise!

_______________________________________________

More from High Gear Media

 
 
