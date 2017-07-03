Tesla Model 3 deliveries, EPA climate nonsense, better electric motors: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



ZF's rear-wheel steering concept Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got some long-awaited Tesla news, two discouraging reports on energy and science from Trump's government, and some promising technology for longer range in electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down the most important green-car stories from last week.

We also noted that the Aston Martin RapidE electric luxury sedan would be delayed a year as Chinese partner Le Eco departs the scene.

Today, we reported on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweets that Tesla Model 3 deliveries would start at the end of this month.

The EPA under Trump will embark on a "critique" of settled climate science. (EPA head Scott Pruitt doesn't accept the scientific consensus on human contributions to global warming.)

Better electric motors could lengthen the range of electric cars.

Last week was "Energy Week" for President Donald Trump; "clean, beautiful coal" got eight mentions in his speech, while renewable energy got ... none.

It appears that rear-wheel steering could change pickup trucks in a major way, though we'll believe it when we see it.

Finally, Jay Leno celebrates American cars for tomorrow's Independence Day holiday.

Due to that holiday, we'll be back on Wednesday with our roundup of daily news on Green Car Reports.

