Electric-car lessons, better hybrids, Tesla crash data, rigging renewable energy: Today's Car News

2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got a video on some sleazy politics, information on Tesla insurance claims, an opinion on which kinds of hybrids are best, and some lessons learned on electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

The influential Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says Tesla Model S cars incur higher insurance losses than competitors and than other electric cars.

One journalist leased a Chevrolet Bolt EV, and summarized his experience in 10 lessons about driving electric cars to honor Energy Week.

We've driven a lot of plug-in hybrids lately, and we've decided that two-motor hybrid systems are simply better than those using only a single motor.

If you're going to rig state utility rules against renewable energy, it's best not to be caught on video discussing it.

Two recalls you should know about, for a pair of 2014-2016 Mazdas (over parking brakes) and then the 2017 Lexus ES 350 for its power steering.

Finally, the rumors are now official: the 2018 Nissan Leaf, the second generation of the pioneering mass-market electric car, will be unveiled on September 6.

