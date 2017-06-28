New Leaf battery, Tesla Autopilot, BMW electric-car strategy, Pacific Hybrid recall: Today's Car News

Jun 28, 2017
Follow John

2018 BMW X3 M40i

2018 BMW X3 M40i

Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got some auto-industry analysis on BMW's electric cars, two updates on recent stories, a look at Tesla's latest Autopilot, and a takedown of a bizarre Swedish study of the environmental impact of electric cars. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

With the BMW i5 dedicated electric crossover now apparently dead, and an all-electric new BMW X3 coming soon, what does that say about BMW's views about electric cars? We mused.

We updated a recent story to indicate the growing city and state resistance to Trump's climate policies, with news of more interstate actions in the Northeast.

Right-wing media has made much of a Swedish study claiming that electric cars are worse for the environment than diesels; we took apart some of that study's bizarre assumptions.

We also updated our report on the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan recall for a faulty diode, which has led to a lack of availability for even the most dedicated buyers.

Tesla continues to upgrade its Autopilot functions in newer cars with the "Hardware 2" suite of sensors; how do they compare to the older Autopilot version available until last fall?

Our reader Rick SantAngelo got a new battery pack for his 90,000-mile 2011 Nissan Leaf; he shared an update to story from March on living with the early electric car.

A plant that once built Hummers will build electric cars for (yet another) Chinese-backed startup maker.

Finally, a study on bumper stickers reveals some interesting truths about the U.S. of A. Who's mostly like to have them, and what topic is least popular? We tell you all.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive
Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why? Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why?
Chargeway: the best electric-car idea you've never heard of Chargeway: the best electric-car idea you've never heard of
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.