BMW 3-Series vs Tesla Model 3, Honda Fit update, Buick wagon, ChargePoint cash: Today's Car News

Jun 29, 2017
2018 Buick Regal TourX

2018 Buick Regal TourX

Today, reports say BMW will reveal its Tesla Model 3-fighter this fall, PG&E concludes electric cars can be kinder to the grid, ChargePoint raises more money, and the 2018 Honda Fit gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

It's been a busy week for ChargePoint, which is not only taking over management of GE's electric-car charging network but also closed a $125 million funding round, with Daimler leading and Siemens participating.

More news on the fuel-efficient 2018 Honda Fit, whose updates we now learn will include offering Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the first time.

The Renault Kangoo ZE, the all-electric small commercial van offered in Europe, now has a real-world range of up to 125 miles.

It looks as if an all-electric BMW 3-Series will debut this fall, the German company's effort to fight the Tesla Model 3.

A joint test by California utility PG&E and BMW has concluded that electric cars can help reduce demand on the grid through dynamic pricing signals that let them vary their charging as needed.

If you're one of the dwindling number of wagon fans, the new 2018 Buick Regal TourX wagon starts at under $30,000 (for a single model). Didn't know Buick made wagons? You're not alone.

Finally, a photo of the Fisker Emotion 400-mile electric luxury sedan on the road has emerged—via designer Henrik Fisker's social-media efforts. Ahem.

