Ubitricity street lamp socket provides electric-car charging

The company has installed the sockets on heritage posts in older London neighborhoods and in brand new, LED street lamps.
The LED lamps use less energy, so they can provide more charging capability for owners.
The idea is attracting attention because it requires very little investment in new infrastructure, which is an issue for cities like London that aim to add large numbers of emission-free vehicles quickly.
As demand for electric cars surges in coming years, the perception among some buyers that little public charging infrastructure exists needs to be addressed.
Solutions like this Ubitricity street lamp would seem to be one way cities can meet the challenges associated with providing that infrastructure quickly and cost-effectively, especially in residential neighborhoods with street parking.
EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story suggested that the Ubitricity charging cord had no lock feature, as reported in other media. That is incorrect. Our reader William pointed out the error, and we've updated the article.
