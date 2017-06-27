ChargePoint to manage GE's electric-car charging network

Follow John Add to circle



2014 BMW i3 REx fast-charging at Chargepoint site, June 2016 [photo: Tom Moloughney] Enlarge Photo

The ChargePoint electric-car charging network announced today that it will take over management and operation of General Electric's charging network.

GE's network currently numbers 1,800 commercial and roughly 8,000 residential charging sites, made up of its DuraStations and WattStations.

They will be added to the 35,900 privately owned charge spots on the ChargePoint network.

DON'T MISS: ChargePoint launches Express Plus modular fast-charging hardware

ChargePoint said in a statement today that GE will continue to fulfill warranty obligations on those stations.

The company intends to "make the transition to ChargePoint as easy and seamless as possible for existing clients and drivers," it said.

It will maintain GE's existing software, but electric-vehicle drivers now on the GE network will be able to use the ChargePoint mobile app to find stations and track their electricity consumption.

GE WattStation Electric Car Charging Station Enlarge Photo

The ChargePoint team will also take over support duties for the close to 10,000 GE stations.

“We are confident ChargePoint is the best fit for our EV customers,” said Bryan Groulx, General Manager of GE’s electric-vehicle operations, citing that company's experience and track record.

READ THIS: ChargePoint adds wait-list feature for electric-car charging stations

“We are committed to working together to ensure a smooth transition.”

“We are excited to expand our network with the acquisition of GE’s network," said Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint, noting that his company has "worked closely with the GE team to ensure a seamless transition for customers and drivers."

ChargePoint Express Plus modular DC fast-charging system for electric cars, launched at 2017 CES Enlarge Photo

In March, ChargePoint announced that Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler led an investment round that raised $82 million, announced this morning, that will go toward expanding ChargePoint's operations in Europe.

Before that, in January it released designs for an Express Plus system of modular fast-charging stations and electronics, which it says will start installation before the end of this year.

CHECK OUT: Daimler invests in ChargePoint to grow electric-car charging in Europe, joins BMW

General Electric, meanwhile, recently named a new CEO, John Flannery, and is reviewing its conglomerate businesses to focus on those with most profit potential.

The ChargePoint release pointed GE customers with questions about the transition to a page on its site welcoming them to the network.

_______________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter.