Audi e-tron Sportback, second electric car from automaker, to enter production in 2019

Audi has confirmed what was seemingly already known: the e-tron Sportback concept is headed to production.

The e-tron Sportback concept was revealed at the 2017 Shanghai auto show earlier this year and the production version will arrive in 2019 bearing the same name.

The brand last week confirmed the e-tron Sportback would arrive in 2019 and be assembled at its Brussels, Belgium assembly plant.

Audi says by announcing the e-tron Sportback's confirmation, it shows the brand takes electric mobility "seriously."

Most German luxury brands have been slow to adapt to electric cars—BMW now uses conferences and Tesla slideshows to scare its workforce into the future.

In the Audi e-tron Sportback, a single electric motor up front and two motors at the rear will provide propulsion.

Output from the system is estimated to be around 430 horsepower rising to 496 horses with a temporary power boost.

The charge will come from a 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack from LG Chem and Samsung SDI; range is expected to hover around 250 miles.

Production of the Audi e-tron Sportback will follow the production variant of the regular Audi e-tron SUV.

The e-tron SUV will enter production in 2018 at the same Belgium assembly plant.

Like the e-tron Sportback, it too will boast a 95-kwh battery pack with a similar range figure as well.

Audi's cadence is becoming more defined with the announcement of the e-tron Sportback for production.

2018 will see the regular e-tron; 2019 will bring the e-tron Sportback and a third electric vehicle from Audi will arrive in 2020.

The third electric car will reportedly be a city car to take on the BMW i3.

Additionally, a BMW i8 electric sports car competitor is said to be on the table.

However, Audi will most certainly roll out its conventional products before tackling a more niche sports car with an electric powertrain.

The e-tron, e-tron Sportback, and the e-tron city car are three of Volkswagen Group's 30 new electric cars coming by 2025.

More importantly, the electric cars also mark the company's shift away from diesels following its automaker's scandal that continues to unfold nearly two years later.

