Electric BMW, Tesla insurance, new Leaf battery, better hybrid systems: The Week in Reverse

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Kia Optima Plug-In Hybrid Enlarge Photo

Why are President Trump's pro-fossil-fuel, anti-renewable energy policies facing fierce pushback—and from where?



What makes us say two-motor hybrid systems are superior to those that use only a single motor?



This is our look back at the Week In Reverse—right here at Green Car Reports—for the week ending on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Friday, we noted that we've driven a lot of plug-in hybrids lately, which has led us to conclude that two-motor hybrid systems are simply better than those using only a single motor.

Meanwhile, the influential Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said Tesla Model S cars incur higher insurance losses than not only other electric cars but also its luxury competitors.

2019 BMW 3-Series, portion of spy shot from Motor Authority [Image via S. Balfauf/SB-Medien] Enlarge Photo

On Thursday, news broke that an all-electric BMW 3-Series will apparently debut this fall at the Frankfurt auto show, reflecting the German company's aggressive effort to fight the Tesla Model 3 soon after it launches.

We also had more news on the fuel-efficient 2018 Honda Fit, which now offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the first time in the slightly updated version of a favorite subcompact hatchback.

Wednesday, we covered the growing city and state resistance to Trump's climate policies, with news of more coordinated interstate climate actions in the Northeast.

Our reader Rick SantAngelo got a new battery pack for his 90,000-mile 2011 Nissan Leaf; he shared an update to our story from March on living with the early electric car.

On Tuesday, we asked whether you ever envisioned charging your electric car from a street lamp while it's parked at the curb? Ubitricity makes it possible, and we've got the video.

2015 Volkswagen Golf TDI SE Enlarge Photo

We also pointed out that there's likely more pain ahead for VW brands and Bosch over diesel emission cheating, this time in Europe.

We kicked off the week on Monday writing about one Maryland owner of a Chevy Bolt EV who drove his electric car entirely across the state (313 miles)—on a single battery charge.

NHTSA rules requiring the quietest cars (meaning electrics and hybrids) to make noise might bite the dust under Trump's deregulation effort.

Over the weekend, we updated our story on Tesla extending free Supercharger use to existing owners—that "Free!" offer now has a deadline attached to it.

A couple of other stories: first, right-wing media has made much of a Swedish study claiming that electric cars are worse for the environment than diesels, so we took apart some of that study's faulty and bizarre assumptions.

Chevrolet Bolt EV being charged outside Go Forth electric-car showroom, Portland [photo: Forth] Enlarge Photo

Second, as Tesla continues to upgrade its Autopilot functions in newer cars with the "Hardware 2" sensor suite, we asked how those abilities compare to the older Autopilot version that was available on Teslas until last fall?

Those were our main stories this week; we'll see you again next week. Until then, this has been the Green Car Reports Week in Reverse update.

________________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook, Twitter, and Google+.