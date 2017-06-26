313 miles in Bolt EV, Tesla in China, electric-car rules, Uber vs Waymo: Today's Car News

Prototype from Uber’s fully autonomous ride-sharing fleetEnlarge Photo
Today, a road trip in a Chevy Bolt EV that covered more than 300 miles on a single battery charge, Tesla may have found a home in China, work on "quiet car" rules for electric cars may be axed, and Audi confirms its 2019 production for its second all-electric luxury car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.
Over the weekend, we ran down the top green-car news stories of last week.
We also updated our story on Tesla extending free Supercharger use to existing owners—the offer now has a deadline attached.
NHTSA rules requiring the quietest cars (meaning electrics and hybrids) to make noise might bite the dust under Trump's deregulation effort.
One Maryland owner of a Chevy Bolt EV drove his electric car entirely across the state (313 miles), and did it on a single battery charge.
Tesla may have found a Chinese production site to build electric cars in the country so they can sell at competitive prices, which imports can't.
Audi's second all-electric car has been confirmed for 2019, and we even know where it'll be built.
The ugly legal battle between rideharing service Uber and Google's Waymo self-driving car unit may now have found its smoking gun.
Finally, if you've ever considered buying a used car from someone across the country, it's not all that easy. We've got the case study.
_______________________________________________
Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter
Email This Page