313 miles in Bolt EV, Tesla in China, electric-car rules, Uber vs Waymo: Today's Car News

Jun 26, 2017
Follow John

Prototype from Uber’s fully autonomous ride-sharing fleet

Prototype from Uber’s fully autonomous ride-sharing fleet

Enlarge Photo

Today, a road trip in a Chevy Bolt EV that covered more than 300 miles on a single battery charge, Tesla may have found a home in China, work on "quiet car" rules for electric cars may be axed, and Audi confirms its 2019 production for its second all-electric luxury car. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Over the weekend, we ran down the top green-car news stories of last week.

We also updated our story on Tesla extending free Supercharger use to existing owners—the offer now has a deadline attached.

NHTSA rules requiring the quietest cars (meaning electrics and hybrids) to make noise might bite the dust under Trump's deregulation effort.

One Maryland owner of a Chevy Bolt EV drove his electric car entirely across the state (313 miles), and did it on a single battery charge.

Tesla may have found a Chinese production site to build electric cars in the country so they can sell at competitive prices, which imports can't.

Audi's second all-electric car has been confirmed for 2019, and we even know where it'll be built.

The ugly legal battle between rideharing service Uber and Google's Waymo self-driving car unit may now have found its smoking gun.

Finally, if you've ever considered buying a used car from someone across the country, it's not all that easy. We've got the case study.

_______________________________________________

Follow GreenCarReports on Facebook and Twitter

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chargeway: the best electric-car idea you've never heard of Chargeway: the best electric-car idea you've never heard of
Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how Drive a Chevy Bolt EV electric car 313 miles on a charge: here's how
All-electric VW ID Buzz Microbus confirmed for production All-electric VW ID Buzz Microbus confirmed for production
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
Green Car Reports
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
 
© 2017 Green Car Reports. All Rights Reserved. Green Car Reports is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.