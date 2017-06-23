Tesla music, 2018 Leaf self-driving, renewable battle, Chargeway electric-car signs: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Teaser for 2018 Nissan Leaf debuting in 2017 Enlarge Photo

Today, one of the better electric-car ideas we've seen in years, a Tesla question about music, a scientific controversy turned bitter, and a bit more information on the upcoming 2018 Nissan Leaf. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

We've been on the road attending the EV Roadmap 10 conference in Portland, which just ended, explaining why our story count may have been a little light this week.

At that conference, we saw a preview of the Chargeway system for identifying electric-car charging stations and standards; it's one of the best EV ideas we've seen.

(If the name of its creator, Matt Teske, rings a faint bell, it's because he was also the person behind the hypothetical but highly viral Chevrolet Jolt EV electric sport coupe.)

In other news, we asked why Tesla would want to start its own streaming music service. Could it have something to do with countering Apple?

Another teaser for the 2018 Nissan Leaf is out, and this one's all about its ProPilot Assist self-driving abilities.

An unusually bitter scientific controversy is roiling over whether the U.S. could move entirely to renewable energy by 2050, with name-calling on both sides.

Former Volkswagen design chief Walter de Silva is emerging from retirement to design electric cars for Arcfox, a Chinese startup carmaker.

Finally, it'll soon be easier to find out if your car has been recalled for safety issues or other problems.

_______________________________________________

