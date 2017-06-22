Video explains how electric cars work, battery and motor technology included

Using clear and effective animation, the presentation takes apart a Tesla Model S to demonstrate the workings of the induction motor (invented by Nikola Tesla, it inspired the company name), inverter, transmission, differential, battery pack and regenerative braking system.
The general concepts discussed apply to any EV, although there are some differences (for example, most other EVs use larger rectangular battery cells instead of cylindrical cells).
We found the voiceover slightly stilted—we wondered if it was a really good simulation—and some of the setup is a little breathless, the information on the technology behind electric cars is worthwhile.
Tesla Model S electric motor and drive unit [photo posted by user Tam to Tesla Motors forum]
