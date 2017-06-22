Hydrogen Hyundai, Tesla changes, states vs Trump, Mercedes electric plans: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Tesla Model S at Supercharger site in Ventura, CA, with just one slot open [photo: David Noland] Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news about an important change at Tesla, a future hydrogen Hyundai, another electric-car concept from Mercedes-Benz, and how states may battle Trump efforts to weaken emissions and fuel-economy rules. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

There's a new head of the Tesla Autopilot group; the previous guy lasted just five months (though his January welcome from Tesla is still live on the company's website).

Hyundai's next hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, a dedicated SUV, will reportedly be produced in volumes as high as 1,400 vehicles a year. Hmmmmm.

The next plug-in concept from Mercedes-Benz will be an all-electric compact hatchback, according to reports—meaning Mercedes seems to be following Audi's playbook.

If the Trump administration tries to roll back emission and fuel-economy rules for 2022 through 2025 model-year vehicles, more than a dozen states have a battle plan.

Ever needed a video to explain how electric cars work? We found one for you.

Which car brands dominated the JD Power Initial Quality Survey? We've got that answer, too.

Finally, Tesla is reportedly talking to rival carmakers about using its Supercharger network of electric-car fast-charging stations. Again.



