2017 Chevy Bolt EV rated a Top Safety Pick by IIHS

Jun 20, 2017
The Chevrolet Bolt EV has just been awarded a Top Safety Pick by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

This makes it the first electric car from the 2017 model year to receive an IIHS award.

In order to qualify as an IIHS Top Safety Pick, a vehicle must earn the highest score of “Good” in the institute’s five crashworthiness tests: moderate overlap front, small overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint.

But the Bolt EV was also awarded the institute’s “Superior” rating as it has an optional front crash prevention system. The system was able to prevent collisions at 12 and 25 mph during the IIHS testing.

The car just missed out on being awarded a Top Safety Pick+ by the IIHS  due to its headlights, which were rated as “Poor.” The researchers noted the lights provide decent visibility but produce excessive glare for oncoming drivers.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is yet to test the car’s crashworthiness but the results should be similarly positive.

