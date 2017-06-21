Tesla Autopilot video, 2018 Camry Hybrid, electric-car prices, Model 3 numbers: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



Today, we've got a pair of Tesla stories, a lot about the new 2018 Toyota Camry lineup (hybrid included), and some good news about electric-car prices. All this and more on Green Car Reports.

How many Tesla Model 3s do you think the company can deliver by December 31? We polled our Twitter followers on that—and, boy, are they a confident bunch.

Purchase price for battery-electric vehicles continues to be a major sales hurdle; now, a new and optimistic study suggests electric cars will cost less than conventional cars as soon as 2025

Tesla continually updates its Autopilot software, and CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the latest version would be "smooth as silk." Is it? One owner shot some video to answer the question.

We drove the new 2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid, a much-improved new generation of the pioneering hybrid mid-size sedan.

If you want to know more about the whole range, we've got a first drive report on the whole 2018 Toyota Camry lineup too.

Finally, the Polestar brand has recently been used on Volvo's hot-rod models; now, Polestar will become a standalone brand for high-performance electric cars and plug-in hybrids.

