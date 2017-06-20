NTSB on Tesla crash, electric VW Microbus, Ioniq demand, diesel ban: Today's Car News

Follow John Add to circle



2017 Tesla Model S Enlarge Photo

Today, we've got news on last summer's Tesla Autopilot crash that killed a driver, high demand for the Hyundai Ioniq, all-wheel-drive fuel economy, and a new, all-electric VW Microbus (but not for a few years). All this and more on Green Car Reports.

Volkswagen has confirmed the all-electric VW ID Buzz Microbus will enter production, though it won't likely arrive until after 2020.

BMW's hometown of Munich may ban older diesel cars, significant since two of every three cars it sells in Europe are powered by diesel engines.

Buyers all over the globe are apparently producing high demand for the Hyundai Ioniq hybrid and all-electric models.

The NTSB released 500 pages of its findings on the Tesla Autopilot crash that killed a driver last year.

What all-wheel-drive vehicle has the highest fuel economy for 2017 in the U.S.? We did the research.

The 238-mile 2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV electric car has been rated a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS.

Last week, we saw the Hyundai Kona, the Korean brand's smallest crossover utility vehicle yet. This week, it's the turn of its sibling brand, which revealed its 2018 Kia Stonic with different styling but the same underpinnings.

Finally, an Ohio judge now orders convicted drunk drivers to install Uber and Lyft ride-sharing apps on their mobile phones—and to enter credit-card numbers into them.

